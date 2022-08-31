Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,263,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360,665 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.62% of Unum Group worth $102,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Unum Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $40.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

