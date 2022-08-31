WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stake Lifted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of WD-40 worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in WD-40 by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in WD-40 by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $3,212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WD-40 by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in WD-40 by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

WD-40 Stock Down 1.0 %

In other WD-40 news, Director Eric Etchart purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $177.60 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,899.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $189.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.36 and its 200-day moving average is $189.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $163.61 and a 12-month high of $255.31.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.43%.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.