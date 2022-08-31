Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

