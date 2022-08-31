Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,409,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $92,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

