Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Position Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.28% of Zynex worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZYXI. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Zynex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Zynex by 10.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Zynex by 12.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynex by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Zynex by 29.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zynex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Zynex Stock Down 3.2 %

ZYXI stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $336.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $36.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zynex

(Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.