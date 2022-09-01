11,660 Shares in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Griffon by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,280,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,749 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 21.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 447,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 79,599 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 17.9% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 517,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 78,576 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Price Performance

NYSE GFF opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.67. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.