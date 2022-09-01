20,490 Shares in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in JOANN in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in JOANN by 920.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in JOANN by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in JOANN in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JOAN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital cut JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

JOANN Stock Performance

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $288.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. JOANN Inc. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JOANN had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOANN Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. JOANN’s payout ratio is presently 400.04%.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

