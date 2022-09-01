2,888 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAC. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Shares of PAC stock opened at $142.57 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $111.62 and a 12-month high of $167.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

