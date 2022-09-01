3,108 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,215,000 after buying an additional 135,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,911,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,637,000 after acquiring an additional 90,703 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,353,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,572,000 after purchasing an additional 107,291 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $250,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,244,172.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,244,172.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,633. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HZNP opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

