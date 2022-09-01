3,275 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 104,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3,670.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,689,000 after buying an additional 2,393,471 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after buying an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

BRO stock opened at $63.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.42. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

