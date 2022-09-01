Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Position Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000,000 after purchasing an additional 910,813 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,169.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,868. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

