Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGT. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $104,899.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,072 shares of company stock worth $441,887 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,823,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,476,000 after buying an additional 46,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 18.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,173,000 after acquiring an additional 95,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $96.50 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $215.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day moving average is $137.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.