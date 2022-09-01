ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ALLETE by 421.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 71.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

