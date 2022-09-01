Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 803,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,628.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 355,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after buying an additional 334,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

