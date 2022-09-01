Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,576 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 651.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 48,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $51,294.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $250,763.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,604.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $51,294.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,680 shares of company stock worth $472,852 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $38.66 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 58.28% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $193.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.