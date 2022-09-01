Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.3% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Shares of AMZN opened at $126.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

