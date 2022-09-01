Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $126.77 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

