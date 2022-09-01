Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.9% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $288,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after buying an additional 564,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

AMZN stock opened at $126.77 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

