Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.4% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $718,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,660 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $126.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

