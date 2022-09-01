Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.13.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -94.28 and a beta of 1.46. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,351.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $172,846.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 903,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,843,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ambarella by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

