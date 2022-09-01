Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.13.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.28 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97. Ambarella has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $227.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $46,654.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,525,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 521.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 37,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 99.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 113,637 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 247,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after buying an additional 26,639 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

