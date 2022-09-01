Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,480,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 30,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 142.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 495,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 291,426 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 676.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 73,916 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 73.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 146.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 420,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 249,850 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

