American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 354,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 912,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 92,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AXL opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.