American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $47.44, but opened at $52.51. American Woodmark shares last traded at $54.45, with a volume of 1,585 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.42. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $542.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Woodmark

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,068.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $82,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,660.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $507,029 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. The stock has a market cap of $860.07 million, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

