American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $47.44, but opened at $52.51. American Woodmark shares last traded at $54.45, with a volume of 1,585 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.42. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $542.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Woodmark

Institutional Trading of American Woodmark

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,068.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,068.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,660.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $507,029 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 40,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 738,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.07 million, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.91.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Further Reading

