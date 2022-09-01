Amit Banati Sells 34,007 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Banati also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kellogg alerts:

On Monday, August 29th, Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00.

Kellogg Price Performance

K stock opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.12. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,487,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.