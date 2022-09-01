Amit Banati Sells 6,960 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Banati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.12.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after buying an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kellogg by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,782,000 after buying an additional 173,266 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,139,000 after buying an additional 106,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after buying an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

