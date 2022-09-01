Analyzing HighPeak Energy (HPK) & The Competition

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare HighPeak Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares HighPeak Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HighPeak Energy
|$220.12 million
|$55.56 million
|28.13
|HighPeak Energy Competitors
|$817.53 million
|-$622.81 million
|4.01
HighPeak Energy’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than HighPeak Energy. HighPeak Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Dividends
Profitability
This table compares HighPeak Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HighPeak Energy
|24.13%
|27.24%
|16.23%
|HighPeak Energy Competitors
|-43.05%
|-13.77%
|-4.42%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
13.7% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 88.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.81, meaning that their average stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HighPeak Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HighPeak Energy
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|HighPeak Energy Competitors
|708
|2129
|1839
|55
|2.26
HighPeak Energy currently has a consensus price target of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 53.04%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 26.22%. Given HighPeak Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than its competitors.
Summary
HighPeak Energy beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.
About HighPeak Energy
HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.
