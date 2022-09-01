Andrew J. Surdykowski Sells 2,500 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $100.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $690,223,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $515,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,497 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.