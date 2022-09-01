APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Stake Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,205,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,537 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in APi Group were worth $88,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in APi Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,652,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,123,000 after purchasing an additional 247,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in APi Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,122,000 after buying an additional 144,655 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in APi Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,090,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Alua Capital Management LP increased its position in APi Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 2,799,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,152,000 after buying an additional 223,600 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in APi Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,865,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,073,000 after buying an additional 214,750 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America raised APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $182,322.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $497,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APG opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $26.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 1.08%. APi Group’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

