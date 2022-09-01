Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Position Increased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Arconic by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,763,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after buying an additional 583,529 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 43.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 366,426 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter worth approximately $7,686,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,269,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 46.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 857,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 273,512 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Arconic Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ARNC opened at $25.21 on Thursday. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. Arconic had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arconic

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,667.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.