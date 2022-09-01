Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $373.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.70. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $58.45.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.87% and a negative net margin of 407.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.