Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,199,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.75.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $174.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.39. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

