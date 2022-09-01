Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.95

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 3499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Athersys in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $6.25 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.50). Athersys had a negative return on equity of 977.13% and a negative net margin of 779.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.50) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Athersys by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Athersys by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.