Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $10.87 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,688,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 948.7% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $126.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.