Balkrishan Kalra Sells 10,000 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $473,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 183,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of G opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.73. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

