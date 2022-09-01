Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 37.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BOH opened at $78.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.48. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

