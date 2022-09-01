Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Position Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 761,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $89,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $666,860,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,445,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,307,000 after acquiring an additional 244,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,446,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,642,000 after acquiring an additional 227,694 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $22,394,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 306.6% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 237,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 178,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

NYSE BMO opened at $92.24 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $90.44 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.40.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.086 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

