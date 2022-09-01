Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 108,244 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,016,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,244 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $86,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUG stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.78. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

