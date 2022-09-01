Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 3,922 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 862,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $87,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,032,000 after purchasing an additional 505,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,467,000 after purchasing an additional 202,746 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,510,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,621 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB opened at $96.69 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.41.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

