Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,701 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $88,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $194.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $278.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.61%. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.