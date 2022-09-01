Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,541,418 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,177 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NOV were worth $89,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 133.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NOV by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in NOV in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $17.67 on Thursday. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -76.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.

NOV Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at NOV

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. NOV’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark began coverage on NOV in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.