Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $85.96 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 106.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 320,642 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $85,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 277.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,497 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.6% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $120.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.92 and a 200-day moving average of $129.07. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

