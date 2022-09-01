Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $88.39 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 609,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 91,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $88,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.27.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $97.84 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $97.28 and a one year high of $158.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.15%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

