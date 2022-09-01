Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $88.84 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,293,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $88,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFG. Raymond James raised their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.2 %

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.32%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.