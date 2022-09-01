Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $89.17 Million Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,244,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $89,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,715,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,535,000 after buying an additional 1,614,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,914,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,407,000 after purchasing an additional 558,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,578,000 after purchasing an additional 493,380 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,488,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $76,409,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.86 and a beta of 0.67. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.73%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

