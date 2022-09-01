Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $89.63 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,598,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $89,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,089,000 after acquiring an additional 263,885 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,535 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $620,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34.

