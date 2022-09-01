Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 54,551 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,667,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $89,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after purchasing an additional 799,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,006,000 after acquiring an additional 273,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,244,000 after acquiring an additional 507,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,387,000 after acquiring an additional 34,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,456,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,888,000 after acquiring an additional 106,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $40.85 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.