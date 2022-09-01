Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,481,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $86,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 784.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,747.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 578,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 558,060 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 642,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 471,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,572.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 310,594 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.3 %

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.31. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

