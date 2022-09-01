Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,289 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,289 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $89,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,353,000 after acquiring an additional 343,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,824,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,215,000 after acquiring an additional 398,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,610,000 after acquiring an additional 93,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,183,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,254,000 after acquiring an additional 170,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CZR. Barclays raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,778.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,778.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.79.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.